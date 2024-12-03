Guwahati: Asomi Saras Mela 2024-25 Underway in Khanapara Until Dec 15

The 16-day-long Asomi Saras Mela, which began on November 30, is currently being held at the Veterinary College grounds in Guwahati's Khanapara and will continue until December 15. Open from 10:00 am to 9:00 pm, the fair is attracting visitors with its wide range of products from across Assam and beyond.

Advertisment

Organized by the Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ASRLM) under the Panchayat & Rural Development Department, Government of Assam, the mela features 226 stalls, with 90 of them representing exhibitors from outside the state. The remaining stalls are dedicated to Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and micro-entrepreneurs from various parts of Assam.

State Mission Director of ASRLM, Nibedan Das Patowary, said that the fair provides a platform for local SHGs and micro-entrepreneurs to showcase and sell their products.

"We aim to offer a space for these groups to display their goods, and every year, the response has been overwhelming. We expect even more visitors this year," Patowary said.

Entrepreneurs participating in the mela have reported positive responses from the visitors. Kalpana Taye, an entrepreneur from Dhemaji, shared that her handmade products are receiving strong demand, with sales surpassing Rs 1.80 lakh the previous day.

Chitra Basumatary, a woman entrepreneur, echoed similar sentiments, saying that she has seen a good response from last year’s mela and is once again showcasing her handmade dry flowers and wooden products.

The fair is also attracting participants from other states. Deepak Verma, an entrepreneur from Jharkhand, expressed his satisfaction with the mela's ongoing success, stating, "I've been part of this mela for the last five years and have always received a good response."

The Asomi Saras Mela is a celebration of rural entrepreneurship, bringing together products from rural Assam and other states, and continues to be an important event for both exhibitors and visitors alike.