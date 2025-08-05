Guwahati: Assam CM Inaugurates Scenic Saraighat Lake Park in Amingaon

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday inaugurated the newly developed Saraighat Lake Park at Amingaon, with an aim to protect the natural beauty of the wetland and boost tourism in the area.

The project aims to protect the scenic beauty of the Saraighat Lake area while transforming it into a vibrant destination for both locals and tourists.

Speaking to the media after the inauguration, the Chief Minister highlighted the government’s vision for sustainable tourism. “We thought that we would preserve the wetland and create a certain structure so that it can also attract tourism. Today, we have inaugurated a new area in Amingaon surrounding Saraighat Lake. It is coming out very beautifully, and it is looking grand. A lot of tourists have already started visiting the place. I am happy about the development. I am sure that the beauty of this lake will be further enhanced in the days to come by Assam Tourism Development Corporation,” he said.

The newly developed park offers walking spaces, green landscapes, and serene views of the lake, making it a promising space for leisure, recreation, and nature appreciation. The project also aligns with Assam’s broader strategy to encourage nature-based tourism and preserve fragile ecosystems across the state.

The Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC), which oversaw the development of the park, are expected to introduce additional features in the coming months to further enhance the visitor experience.

