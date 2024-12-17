5-Member Burglary Gang Busted In Guwahati After Police Raid

The Satgaon police in Guwahati successfully busted a gang of burglars involved in a series of criminal activities, following a raid on Monday night.

The suspects, identified as Abu Bakkar Siddiqui (20) of Satgaon, Nitul Ali (26) of Six Mile, Rahul Ahmed (21) of Sarthebari, Najir Ali (22) of Dispur, and Md Sono Ali (38) of Barpeta, were arrested after being linked to a recent burglary at a shop in Baghorbori.

According to information received, the gang, led by Siddiqui, had rented a vehicle from a local agency, which they used to carry out their illegal activities. During the raid, the police successfully recovered two printers that were stolen during the burglary.

Additionally, the rented vehicle used in the commission of the crime was also seized as part of the investigation.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Abu Bakkar Siddiqui was the mastermind behind the gang’s operations, which included a string of at least nine criminal activities in recent months.

The police have now initiated legal action against the arrested individuals, and further investigations are underway to identify other potential victims of the gang.

