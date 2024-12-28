Police Intercept Drug Consignment from Dimapur; 4 Held in Guwahati Hotel

Acting on a tip-off regarding a narcotics consignment being transported from Dimapur to Bijni, Assam Police successfully intercepted a white Bolero (Registration No. AS 01 FZ 7976) and arrested four individuals involved in the drug racket.

Police received intelligence that narcotics peddlers from Lower Assam were en route to Bijni with heroin. A naka (checkpoint) was promptly set up near the Hajo Chowk flyover to intercept the vehicle. However, upon sensing police presence, the suspects diverted their route towards Paltan Bazar and parked the Bolero inside the premises of Hotel Chirom Palace, attempting to evade detection.

Following a thorough search operation, the accused—identified as Safiur Islam, Nur Alam, Sanowar Rahman, and Sanowar Hussain, all hailing from Bijni—were found occupying Rooms 309 and 207 of the hotel. A search of the Bolero revealed 32 soap boxes containing heroin, weighing 416 grams.

The contraband was seized, and the suspects were taken into custody for further investigation.