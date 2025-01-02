Guwahati College Student Attempts Suicide, Rescued After 'X' Post

A student from Guwahati College attempted suicide on Thursday, but his life was saved after he posted a distressing note on X (formerly Twitter) directed at the Assam Police. The post, a call for help, enabled the police to reach the student in time.

According to reports, the student, who had appeared for the final exams in the Science stream in 2023, faced a backlog in one of the optional subjects—Classical Dynamics. In a subsequent exam, he scored zero in the subject. Known for his academic excellence, the student had tried to seek assistance from the authorities at Gauhati University, to which his college is affiliated, but allegedly did not receive any support.

The lack of response from the university and authorities reportedly led the student to feel helpless, prompting him to consider taking his own life. Before attempting to harm himself, he posted a message on X, reaching out to Assam Police for help. Acting quickly on the message, Noonmati police arrived at his residence in Bijoynagar, finding the student alive and preventing a tragedy.

Authorities are now investigating the incident, and the student is reportedly receiving the necessary support for recovery.