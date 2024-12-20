Guwahati: Congress Slams Assam Police for Detaining Leaders in 'Terrorist-Like' Manner

Heavy security has been deployed at a hotel in Guwahati on Friday where Indian Youth Congress (IYC) President Uday Bhanu Chib and several national and state office bearers were detained by Assam Police.

The leaders, including Assam Youth Congress President, Zubair Anam, had gathered at Hotel Iris and were reportedly not allowed to leave the premises by the police.

In a statement from the IYC President’s office, Chib condemned the action, saying, "This morning, I and other Youth Congress colleagues were detained from a hotel in Guwahati as if we were terrorists. Our mobile phones have been confiscated. We came here to seek justice for martyr Mridul Islam, but the murderous Assam Police will not accept this."

The IYC has accused the Assam Police of preventive custody, stating that the leaders were detained ahead of a planned protest over the death of Congress worker Mridul Islam.

"What is Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hiding who got Congress worker Mridul Islam murdered? Under which law were they arrested like terrorists after barging into the hotel at 5 in the morning?" a post from Chib’s office read.

Mridul Islam died during a Raj Bhawan Cholo protest organized by the Assam Congress on December 18. The Youth Congress also intended to stage a protest against remarks made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage, with the Assam Pradesh Congress organizing a demonstration in Guwahati to condemn the police actions.

In response, Assam Police have registered a suo-moto case regarding the law and order situation arising from the Raj Bhawan Cholo protest. "Guwahati City Police registered a suo-moto case in connection with the law and order situation that arose during the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee's Raj Bhawan Cholo on December 18," said Diganta Barah, Commissioner of Police, Guwahati.

Additionally, the East Police District of Guwahati issued a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, in the Dispur area. This order enforces strict restrictions on public gatherings, prohibiting any assembly of more than five persons, and banning demonstrations, processions, and slogan-shouting within a 1 km radius of the Capital Complex in Dispur.

The order, which came into effect on December 19, requires prior permission for any such activities, with security personnel deployed to enforce the regulations.

