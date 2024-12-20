Assam CM Demands Rahul Gandhi's Apology Over Alleged Misconduct Towards Woman MP

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday called on Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to apologise to BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Nagaland, S. Phangnon Konyak, over his alleged misconduct towards her.

Advertisment

"For his behaviour towards the Nagaland MP, the people of the Northeast are hurt and angry with Rahul Gandhi. He must apologise to her," CM Sarma said.

The Assam CM strongly condemned Gandhi's actions, describing them as "disturbing." He added, "Rahul Gandhi's actions in Parliament today – hurting two senior MPs and shouting at one of our sisters from Nagaland, an Hon'ble MP – are unacceptable. He must issue an apology."

The controversy arose during protests by the INDIA bloc and NDA over remarks made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on B.R. Ambedkar. According to BJP MP Phangnon Konyak, she felt "very uncomfortable" when Rahul Gandhi allegedly came very close to her and shouted while INDIA bloc leaders protested at Parliament premises.

Speaking in Parliament, Konyak expressed her dismay, saying, "I was standing below the staircase of Makar Dwar during what was supposed to be a peaceful protest. Rahul Gandhi came into close proximity, shouted at me, and made me feel uncomfortable. His actions were unbecoming of the Leader of Opposition."

She added, "It is not that I cannot defend myself, but no woman MP should be made to feel this way. I feel disheartened by his behaviour."

Konyak has formally requested protection from Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, submitting a notice regarding the incident. "I seek your protection in this matter, as I believe no lady member should experience such behavior. I have already sent a notice on this issue," she said.