Guwahati: Delegates Arrive at Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit

Delegates from across India and several foreign countries have arrived in Guwahati to participate in the highly anticipated ‘Advantage Assam 2.0 and Investment & Infrastructure Summit 2025’, set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

The two-day summit, scheduled for February 25-26, is the largest investment promotion and facilitation initiative by the Government of Assam, aiming to drive investment, sustainability, and innovation, with a special focus on the northeastern region of India.

Among the high-profile attendees, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani have also arrived in Guwahati to explore investment opportunities in Assam.

International delegates are also taking keen interest in the summiy. Emad Agie, Head of Technology Innovation and Sustainability at Sweden-based Bootes Impex Ltd, expressed his admiration for the event. "We are very impressed with this initiative, which is why we have set up a booth here. We aim to engage in meaningful dialogue on achieving net zero and explore how we can contribute to India's first net zero construction company. This event provides a valuable platform to collaborate with the people of Assam, who are open-minded and innovative. It also aligns with global sustainability goals, and we hope to support this initiative to the best of our ability. The presence of Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi here signifies his commitment to such forward-thinking ventures, and we see him as a visionary leader dedicated to building a better future," he said.

Nicole Agie, International Business Development Manager at Bootes Impex Ltd, also emphasized the significance of the summit. "This is a great opportunity to bring together like-minded companies and individuals working towards common goals—addressing climate change and reducing carbon emissions. I believe this event marks the beginning of a transformative future. Having the Honourable Prime Minister here is a major endorsement of this journey, and his support is invaluable," she stated.

A delegate from Singapore highlighted their participation in the summit under the invitation of Tata Electronics. "We are here to support Tata, which is our customer, and also to explore what Advantage Assam offers in terms of future investment opportunities," the delegate noted, underscoring the international business interest in Assam’s economic potential.

Sarish Kumar, Director General of Tamil Nadu's Penta Police Foundation, lauded the summit’s focus on Assam as the gateway to the Northeast and its importance in India's economic landscape. "This summit is truly the need of the hour. Assam's strategic location makes it a crucial investment hub, and we are thrilled to see the Honourable Prime Minister personally attending this event. It is a great initiative that will undoubtedly provide valuable takeaways for the youth and entrepreneurs of this region. I extend my best wishes and congratulations to the Honourable Chief Minister and his team for organizing such a significant event," he remarked.

Advantage Assam 2.0 is designed to showcase the state's geostrategic advantages and its emergence as a major business destination. While Assam is traditionally known for its lush tea gardens and petroleum reserves, the state is now diversifying into high-growth sectors such as agriculture, food processing, handicrafts, tourism, and information technology. With its unique location as the gateway to Northeast India and Southeast Asia, Assam offers immense potential for investment and trade.

