Former Assam DGP Nishinath Changkakoti Passes Away At 91

Nishinath Changkakoti, former Assam Director General of Police (DGP), passed away on Sunday at the age of 91. He breathed his last at Down Town Hospital in Guwahati around 5:30 pm, where he had been admitted on November 4 due to age-related ailments.

A distinguished IPS officer, Changkakoti was known for his exemplary service in law enforcement and his unwavering integrity. Beyond his policing career, he was a respected writer, essayist, and social activist. He served as the founding president of Karunadhara, a prominent voluntary organization dedicated to social welfare, and was admired for his compassion and dedication to community service.

Changkakoti’s demise marks the end of an era. His body will remain at the hospital overnight, and the funeral is scheduled to take place on Monday at Nabagraha Crematorium in Guwahati.

The former DGP's contributions to policing and social initiatives will be remembered and cherished by all sections of society.

