Guwahati Floods: Ambulance Carrying Patient Breaks Down; Car Submerged, Streets Underwater

Guwahati witnessed severe waterlogging and traffic disruptions on Tuesday night (as well as Wednesday morning) following relentless and heavy rainfall, which led to widespread artificial flooding across several key areas of the city.

In one unfortunate incident near the Beltola Wireless area, a 108 emergency ambulance transporting a patient from Tezpur to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) broke down in the middle of a road. According to the ambulance driver, the engine guard came off while passing through the flooded stretch, allowing water to enter the engine and immobilize the vehicle.

The driver explained, “I had to pass through the waterlogged road in Wireless area and while doing so, the engine guard came off and as a result water went inside the engine, causing the vehicle to get immobilized in the middle of the road.”

It is quite concerning as the ambulance was carrying a patient in need of urgent medical care. Such life-saving services being affected by flooding just highlights the risks posed by the city's inadequate drainage system and possibly poor urban planning and maintenance.

Fortunately, the heavy rains began late at night, resulting in relatively lighter traffic. Otherwise, the city could have descended into chaos, reminiscent of last year’s severe floods that paralyzed Guwahati. The floods then led to a political controversy, with the Chief Minister accusing the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM), of contributing to the city’s flooding, controversially dubbing it “flood jihad.”

By morning, many residents woke up to find several major roads submerged under water, turning streets into pools. Commuters faced significant difficulties navigating the inundated roads during the morning rush hour, as vehicles struggled to move through the waterlogged city.

Areas such as Anil Nagar, Hatigaon, and Beltola remain some of the usual flood-prone spots where floodwaters often run like rivers down the roads during heavy rains. Ganeshguri, R G Baruah road and Rukminigaon tell the same story.

