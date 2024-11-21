Suspected Thief Brutally Assaulted by Mob in Guwahati

A case of mob lynching has been reported in Guwahati’s Panjabari area where a suspected thief was mercilessly beaten by a group of people under suspicion of mobile theft.

Sources said that the thief was attacked with sticks, harsh blows and kicks, leaving him severely injured.

The individual in question, identified as Taziur Ahmed (22), was rushed to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for medical treatment. Dispur police arrived in time and rescued him from the scene before things could get worse. The incident occurred near the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra.

On Thursday morning, Ahmed was taken to Dispur police station for further questioning. However, no case was registered against him and was released.

This is not Taizur’s first brush with the police. Just two months ago, he was released from jail after being involved in a theft case. It has been reported that Taizur, a former hotel management student, is caught in the grip of addiction, which he funds through petty crimes, including thefts.

Notably, there has been an increase in theft and criminal activities in the city in recent times. Earlier yesterday, An alleged thief was caught red-handed by vigilant locals at GR Kalita Complex located in Guwahati’s Ulubari area.

the thief had entered the complex with the intention of stealing air conditioner parts. However, his plans were foiled when some vigilant residents of the complex noticed his suspicious activity and apprehended him before handing him over to the police.

The thief in question has been identified as Pranjal Das. It has been revealed that he is part of a larger gang, consisting of 10-12 individuals, who operate in and around the area under the Ulubari flyover. The gang has reportedly been engaging in various theft activities in the area.