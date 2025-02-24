Six Maha Kumbh Returnees Killed in Road Accident in Jabalpur

At least six devotees from Karnataka reportedly lost their lives in a fatal road accident near Pahrewa village in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on Sunday. The incident occurred at around 4:30 am on NH-7 when their vehicle collided head-on with a bus.

As per reports, two other persons sustained serious injuries in the mishap and were referred to a hospital for medical treatment.

The victims were returning to Karnataka after attending the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. Their jeep, registered in Karnataka, reportedly lost control before crashing into the bus, which was also carrying devotees. The exact circumstances leading to the collision remain unclear.

Jabalpur Collector Deepak Saxena confirmed the tragic incident, stating that local authorities, including the Sihora-Khitola police, responded swiftly. An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the accident.