Guwahati Man Dies After Drunken Fight with Nephew

A man tragically lost his life at the hands of his own nephew after a violent altercation in Guwahati’s Noonmati area on Thursday night.

The deceased has been identified as 45-year-old Uday Rai Chowdhury.

Sources reveal that the altercation began earlier in the evening when Chowdhury and his nephew, Raja Basumatary, were intoxicated and drinking together at a house in Mathgaria. What initially seemed like a casual interaction quickly spiraled into a heated argument, which escalated into violence.

In a drunken rage, Basumatary repeatedly struck Chowdhury with a wooden baton during the confrontation, leaving him in a pool of blood.

Chowdhury, severely injured, was rushed to the hospital by his family members, but despite efforts, he was declared dead by doctors. Following the incident, local police arrived at the scene, arrested Basumatary, and initiated legal proceedings against him.

It is learned that Chowdhury was the maternal uncle of the accused.

