Guwahati Marathon to Be Held on Feb 9, Traffic Diversions Announced

The Guwahati Marathon is set to take place on February 9, starting from the Sarusajai Sports Complex at 5 am. The event will cover the stretch between the Basistha flyover endpoint (Khanapara side) and the Garchuk flyover endpoint (Jalukbari side) along National Highway-27 (NH-27).

In preparation for the marathon, the Guwahati Traffic Police has announced a series of traffic regulations to ensure smooth vehicular movement and public safety. Traffic restrictions will come into effect from 3 am on February 9, with special provisions in place to allow free passage for emergency vehicles such as ambulances and fire tenders.

The measures have been designed to safeguard all road users, particularly vulnerable groups including children, students, women, senior citizens, and differently-abled individuals.

Traffic Diversions and Regulations:

Vehicles traveling from Khanapara towards Jalukbari will continue on their normal carriageway on NH-27.

Vehicles using the service lane from Khanapara to Jalukbari will be diverted at the Beharbari Flyover approach (opposite Brahmaputra Bazar) onto the main carriageway of NH-27.

Vehicles coming from Jalukbari towards Khanapara will follow their normal carriageway on NH-27 up to the Garchuk flyover approach, from where they will be diverted via the service road.

This diversion will continue up to Lokhra Chariali under-bridge, where vehicles will be redirected towards Khanapara using the southern service lane opposite Sarusajai Sports Complex, up to Beharbari Flyover under-bridge.

From Beharbari Flyover under-bridge, vehicles will shift back to the northern service lane, heading towards Khanapara.

This diversion will continue until the endpoint of the Basistha flyover, where vehicles can return to the main carriageway of NH-27.

The entire service road on both sides of NH-27, from Garchuk to Koinadhora, will be designated as a No Parking zone.

No vehicle will be permitted to use the service lane in the opposite direction of the regular traffic flow.

Emergency service vehicles will be exempt from these restrictions.\

