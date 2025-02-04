Guwahati: E-Rickshaw Drivers Protest Govt's Movement Restriction in City

A large group of e-rickshaw drivers gathered near the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in Guwahati on Tuesday to protest against the recent ban on e-rickshaw movement in selected locations of the city.

This protest comes after the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) of Guwahati imposed a ban on e-rickshaws across 56 roads across the city.

According to sources, seeking official intervention, the e-rickshaw drivers submitted a memorandum to the transport department.

However, when the protesting drivers attempted to march from the ISBT to the transport department’s office, they were stopped by the police and security forces.

In response, the drivers staged a sit-in demonstration. Later, officials from the transport department arrived at the protest site and engaged in discussions with the aggrieved drivers.

A delegation of drivers then proceeded to the transport department office to submit a written petition regarding their demands, sources said.

Meanwhile, the leaders of the All Assam E-Rickshaw Drivers Union Union criticized the transport department and district administration for solely blaming e-rickshaws for traffic congestion in the city. They asserted that e-rickshaw drivers should not be unfairly targeted while addressing urban transport issues.