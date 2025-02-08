Newborn Abandoned by Couple Found Dead Near Guwahati Hotel

The lifeless body of a newborn was discovered near the premises of Ginger Hotel in Guwahati’s Borbari area on Saturday, leaving residents deeply disturbed.

It is suspected that a couple may have abandoned the infant in a forested area close to the hotel. The body was found inside a box, in what may be described as a deeply heart-wrenching sight.

Dispur police, upon receiving the distressing alert, arrived at the scene and recovered the infant’s body from the Borbari forest.

Further investigation is on.

