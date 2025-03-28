Guwahati Press Club Calls for Black Badge Protest, Announces Meeting on Journalist Safety

In response to the re-arrest of Dilwar Hussain Mazumdar, the Guwahati Press Club held an urgent executive meeting today (28th March) and discussed the situation. The club announces a series of resolutions to show solidarity.

Advertisment

As a mark of protest, all reporters on duty are appealed to wear black badges from March 28 to March 30. Additionally, the club has scheduled a meeting on March 30 at 11:30 AM in order to discuss the safety measures that the reporters should receive while on duty.

There the resolutions taken on 26th March in the immediate protect meet after Dilwar Hussain’s arrest will be discussed in further details. The protest meet called by GPC 0n 26th saw participations of journalists from across the spectrum including veterans and this eventually turned into a protest March.

The committee has urged all reporters to participate in the activities and attend the meeting.

Also Read: Guwahati Police Seize 53 Crucial Documents in Raid at Dilwar’s Residence