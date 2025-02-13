Guwahati: Speeding Car Crashes Into Divider on Shraddhanjali Flyover, Driver Flees

A speeding vehicle lost control and crashed into a road divider atop the Shraddhanjali Flyover in Guwahati on Wednesday night.

Sources revealed that the i20 car was heading from Zoo Road Tiniali towards Ganeshguri when the accident took place. Following the impact, the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene.

It is suspected that the driver may have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the mishap.

Local police reached the spot soon after receiving the report and recovered the damaged vehicle, bearing registration number AS 01 BS 2398. Efforts are underway to identify the driver.

