Guwahati: Speeding Scorpio Crashes Into Parked Car In Six Mile, 3 Injured

A high-speed crash in front of the NRL petrol pump in Guwahati’s Six Mile left three people injured and caused extensive damage to two vehicles.

According to information recieved, a Scorpio vehicle allegedly bearing registration number 'AS 01 PC 4066' was speeding when it crashed into a parked Tiago (KA 01 MP 1634) on the roadside. The impact was so huge that it caused the Scorpio to overturn.

Three passengers in the Scorpio were injured and rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Fortunately, the Tiago had no occupants at the time.

The Scorpio was also marked with a “Govt of India” plate. City police arrived at the scene and recovered both vehicles.

The exact cause of the crash is yet to be established.

