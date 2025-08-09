Guwahati Teen Hospitalised After Brutal Gang Attack on Playground

A teenage boy was brutally assaulted by a group of around 10 youths in Guwahati’s Lalganesh area on Saturday morning, leaving him seriously injured and hospitalised.

Advertisment

The victim, identified as Nishan Kakoti, was playing on a local playground when the group allegedly surrounded him in the middle of the game and began beating him mercilessly, according to sources.

The boy sustained severe injuries in the assault and was soon after rushed to hospital, where doctors are monitoring his condition. His parents have appealed to the police for strict action, demanding the arrest of all attackers.

Meanwhile, police have already identified nine of the accused involved in the case and are working to apprehend them.

Also Read: Family Dispute Turns Bloody in Guwahati, Three Injured in Knife Attack