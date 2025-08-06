Guwahati To Get 5 New Foot Overbridges, Announces CM

In a bid to ensure the safety of pedestrians, including school and college students, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced the construction of five foot overbridges along the Guwahati Bypass of NH 27.
This was informed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday via social media. He wrote, “Prioritising pedestrian convenience. @NHAI_Official is building 5 foot overbridges with escalators in the Guwahati Bypass of NH27 at important junctions to ensure safe crossing of pedestrians, especially students. Streetlights will also be installed in the entire stretch.”
These footbridges will be located at Jalukbari, Tetelia, Garchuk, near Royal Global University, and near the Game Village at Lalmati. The decision comes in response to increasing traffic on the bypass and the growing need for safe crossing points for pedestrians.
According to sources, the construction work is expected to be completed by July 2026. The project will involve an estimated expenditure of Rs 30 crore. Officials believe these overbridges will significantly reduce the risk any mishappenings and make road crossings safer for the general public.
Along with the construction of these overbridges, NHAI will also install streetlights along the entire 18-kilometer stretch of the Guwahati Bypass. This move is expected to improve visibility and enhance road safety during nighttime.
