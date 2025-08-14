Guwahati's Pratiksha Hospital to Be Acquired by Rainbow Children’s Medicare For Rs 171 Crore

Guwahati’s Pratiksha Hospital is reportedly set to be acquired by Rainbow Children’s Medicare Limited (RCML), one of India’s leading paediatric and perinatal care hospital chains.

This move marks RCML’s first entry into Assam and the wider Northeast, as the chain looks to bring specialized healthcare to cities where such services are still limited.

The acquisition will add 150 beds to RCML’s network, taking its total capacity to around 2,185 beds across 21 hospitals in eight cities. Pratiksha Hospital, established in 1995 by Dr Pramod Kumar Sharma, a pioneer in IVF and minimally invasive gynecological procedures in the region, delivered its first IVF baby in February 1997 and has been a key healthcare provider in Guwahati since.

The deal values Pratiksha Hospital at roughly Rs 171 crore and will be fully funded through RCML’s cash reserves. The company will hold a 76% controlling stake, with Dr Sharma and his family retaining the remaining shares.

After the acquisition, the hospital will be renamed ‘Pratiksha Rainbow Children’s Hospital’ and integrated into RCML’s national network. The integration will include consistent branding, standardized clinical practices, and shared systems and governance.

Additionally, the hospital will be connected to Rainbow’s regional hubs in Hyderabad, New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, allowing patients to access advanced paediatric and maternal care across the country.

