Huge Cache of Weapons Recovered in Multiple Manipur Districts

In a series of successful joint operations, the Indian Army, including Assam Rifles, in coordination with Manipur Police and other security forces, recovered 35 weapons, ammunition, and warlike stores from both hill and valley regions in the districts of Thoubal, Tengnoupal, Bishnupur, Churachandpur, Imphal West, Noney, Jiribam, and Kakching in Manipur.

On January 19, 2025, acting on specific intelligence, the Indian Army, in coordination with Assam Rifles and Manipur Police, launched a joint operation in Lungkhongjang Ridge, north of Bungte Chiru village in Bishnupur district, and recovered one modified sniper rifle, five 9mm pistols, two single-barrel rifles, grenades, ammunition, and warlike stores.

Similarly, on January 20, 2025, based on specific inputs, the Indian Army launched another operation near the Khuga River and fringes of Dampi Ridge located at the border areas of Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts in collaboration with CRPF and Manipur Police. They recovered one 9mm Sub Machine Gun, one .303 rifle, one pistol, one single-barrel breach-loaded gun, one country-made mortar, one grenade launcher, grenades, ammunition, and warlike stores.

In the Tengnoupal district, Assam Rifles, after receiving specific intelligence about attempts of infiltration on January 20, 2025, along the Indo-Myanmar Border near Yangoupokpi, laid ambushes along the likely infiltration route and apprehended a cadre. The arrested individual stated his affiliation with the Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL).

An intelligence-based operation conducted by Assam Rifles in the general area of Maohing, Noney District on January 20, 2025, resulted in the recovery of a 9mm country-made pistol, one .303 rifle, one improvised projectile launcher, grenades, ammunition, and warlike stores.

On January 23, 2025, a joint intelligence-based operation was conducted by Assam Rifles and Manipur Police in the general area of Ngamukhong Fungi Ching (Leingangpokpi) in Thoubal District, resulting in the recovery of one country-made pistol, one single-bore country-made rifle, ten No. 36 hand grenades, ammunition, and warlike stores.

On the same day, Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with Manipur Police, including Commando Teams, launched an operation in the area between Heirok and Wangjing in Thoubal district, apprehending two KCP(PWG) cadres along with two 9mm pistols, ammunition, and warlike stores.

In Jiribam district, a cordon and search operation launched by Assam Rifles and Manipur Police in the general area between Zairawn and Uchatol on January 23, 2025, resulted in the recovery of one carbine, one single-barrel gun, grenades, and ammunition.

In Chandel district, Assam Rifles conducted a successful operation on January 24, 2025, between Gamngai and Pheijang, recovering one 9mm pistol, one locally made mortar (Pompi), one Improvised Explosive Device (IED, approx. 1 kg), grenades, ammunition, and warlike stores.

On the same day in Imphal West district, Assam Rifles, along with Manipur Police, launched a joint search operation in the general area of Potsangbam Khullen Hill Range in Imphal West District and recovered one self-loading rifle, one carbine machine gun, one .32 caliber country-made pistol, two 51mm mortars, grenades, and ammunition.

In Kakching district, Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with Manipur Police, launched an intelligence-based joint operation in the general area of Thangjao Mamang Ching on January 25, 2025, recovering one modified .303 sniper rifle, an airgun rifle, grenades, ammunition, and warlike stores. On the same day in Imphal West District, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police launched a joint search operation in the general area of Sekmai (Tendongyan) and recovered one .303 rifle, one 9mm pistol, one .32 caliber pistol, hand grenades, and ammunition. The apprehended individuals, recovered weapons, and other items have been handed over to Manipur Police.

The successful recovery of these warlike stores highlights the seamless cooperation between the Indian Army and other law enforcement agencies, demonstrating their commitment to ensuring the security and safety of the region.

Additionally, in a joint operation, the Indian Army and Manipur Police raided multiple locations across Kangpokpi district, targeting individuals suspected of aiding anti-social elements with recruitment, logistics, and arms transfers.

Acting on intelligence inputs, security forces conducted searches in Nepali Basti and Vietum Khullen-Khoken village Road under New Keithelmanbi Police Station on Sunday. The operation, which lasted about two hours, led to the recovery of a significant cache of arms and ammunition, including a 5.56 mm Heckler & Koch G3 rifle with a magazine, a modified .303 sniper rifle, a .22 pistol with a magazine, a single-barrel rifle, two improvised mortars, five .303 live rounds, two Chinese hand grenades, and two Motorola handsets (Baofeng).

The security forces ensured that the searches were conducted without causing inconvenience to civilians. No arrests have been made so far, and the recovered items have been handed over to the police for legal procedures. A case has been registered in connection with the seizures.

