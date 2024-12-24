Hyderabad Police Summon Allu Arjun Over Sandhya Theatre Tragedy

Hyderabad police have issued a notice to 'Pushpa' actor Allu Arjun, summoning him to appear before them regarding the Sandhya Theatre incidentthat occurred during the premiere of Pushpa 2 on December 4.

According to reports, the actor has been asked to report to the Chikkadpalli police station on Tuesday at 11 am.

Earlier on Monday, a team of lawyers was spotted at Allu Arjun's residence in Jubilee Hills. The lawyers, carrying files and documents, reportedly held a prolonged discussion with the actor before leaving late in the evening.

The Sandhya Theatre incident has drawn significant attention after a woman named Revathi lost her life during the movie's premiere. On December 22, Allu Arjun’s residence was attacked by a group of protestors demanding justice for the victim.

According to DCP West Zone, a group of individuals arrived at the actor’s house, holding placards and shouting slogans. One protestor climbed the compound wall and began throwing stones, causing damage to flower pots and leading to a confrontation with security personnel. Six individuals, allegedly members of the Osmania University Joint Action Committee (OU-JAC), were taken into custody but were later released on bail.

In response to the tragedy, Pushpa 2 producers Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar handed over a Rs 50 lakh compensation cheque to the victim's family. The handover took place in the presence of Telangana Minister for Roads & Buildings and Cinematography, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, at KIMS Hospital, Hyderabad. Revathi’s husband, who received the cheque, is currently caring for their son, Sri Tej, who is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The incident has also sparked political controversy. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy criticized Allu Arjun, alleging negligence and pointing out that police had denied permission for any events at Sandhya Theatre due to safety concerns.

Allu Arjun, however, dismissed these allegations, describing them as baseless and an attempt at “character assassination.”

