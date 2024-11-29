IFFI 2024 Concludes | Check Full List Of Winners

The 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) concluded with a glittering closing ceremony at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Goa on Thursday, November 28. The event marked the culmination of nine days of cinematic excellence, featuring over 200 films from 75 countries, as well as insightful masterclasses and panel discussions with prominent figures like Manoj Bajpayee, Ranbir Kapoor, AR Rahman, and Pankaj Tripathi.

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey was honoured with the prestigious Indian Film Personality of the Year Award, recognizing his impactful presence in Indian cinema. Massey, whose recent performance in 12th Fail garnered pan-Indian acclaim, has redefined his artistic trajectory with diverse film choices and a refashioned public image.

The closing ceremony showcased cultural performances, including "Rhythms of India," which celebrated Indian dance forms like Kathak, Garba, Mohiniyattam, Kathakali, Manipuri, and Pung Cholam. Renowned industry personalities, including director Ramesh Sippy and actors Nivin Pauly and Pratik Gandhi, reflected on the festival's achievements.

Highlights of the Awards

Best Film: The Lithuanian drama Toxic, directed by Saulė Bliuvaitė, won the coveted Best Film Award, accompanied by a cash prize of Rs 40 lakh. The film portrays the lives of two aspiring models, Marija and Kristina, and their complex bond as they seek to escape the harsh realities of their hometown.

Best Actor (Female): Vesta Matulyte and Ieva Rupeikaite shared the award for their compelling performances in Toxic, bringing authenticity to the narrative of ambition and desperation.

Best Actor (Male): Clément Favreau won for his role in the French film Holy Cow, a coming-of-age comedy-drama about an 18-year-old grappling with newfound responsibilities.

Best Director: Romanian filmmaker Bogdan Muresanu was honoured for The New Year That Never Came, a tragicomedy set against the 1989 Revolution, exploring love and fear through interconnected lives.

Special Jury Award: Louise Courvoisier's Holy Cow received this accolade for its exceptional storytelling.

Best Web Series: The Marathi series Lampan, based on the works of Prakash Narayan Sant, was recognized for its portrayal of childhood challenges and themes of identity and empowerment.

ICFT UNESCO Gandhi Medal 2024: Swedish director Levan Akin’s Crossing, a poignant exploration of gender and class in Istanbul’s transgender community, won this prestigious award.

Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award: Acclaimed Australian filmmaker Phillip Noyce, known for classics like Patriot Games and The Quiet American, received this honour for his extraordinary contributions to cinema.

Best Debut Feature Film: American director Sarah Friedland’s Familiar Touch, depicting an elderly woman’s transition to assisted living, was named the Best Debut Feature Film.

Best Debut Director of Indian Feature Film: Navjyot Bandiwadekar won for the Marathi film Gharat Ganpati, a family-centric story set against the Gauri Ganpati festival in Konkan.

Closing Film and Guests

The festival concluded with the Slovakian film Dry Season, directed by Bohdan Sláma. The ceremony was attended by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, along with actors Vikrant Massey, Pratik Gandhi, Rashmika Mandanna, and Shriya Saran. Notable figures such as Sukumar, Dil Raju, Rupali Ganguly, and Amaal Mallik also graced the event. Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, initially announced as a guest, withdrew at the last minute.

This year’s IFFI spotlighted cinematic diversity, cultural heritage, and emerging talent, solidifying its place as a premier global film festival.

