Viral IITian Baba Expelled from Juna Akhara Amid Misconduct Allegations

Abhey Singh, the former aerospace engineer from IIT Bombay who made waves as the ‘IITian Baba’ during Prayagraj's Maha Kumbh Mela, has been expelled from the Juna Akhara amid serious allegations of misconduct. Singh, who left his prestigious career in aerospace engineering to embrace spirituality, was a popular figure at the religious gathering but has now faced sharp criticism from members of the Akhara for his controversial behaviour.

The Juna Akhara, one of the largest and most respected religious sects in India, accused Singh of acting inappropriately, with one member labelling him a "vagabond" and accusing him of defaming the community. "He was a vagabond, not a sadhu. He used to say anything on TV. He was thrown out," an insider was quoted as saying. The allegations stemmed from his reported use of abusive language against his Guru, Mahant Someshwar Puri. In response, the Akhara barred Singh from their camp and its vicinity, stating that his behaviour was incompatible with the sacred discipline they uphold.

The Akhara also issued a statement denying Singh’s affiliation with their community, claiming he was never a disciple of a recognized Guru. They further declared that Singh would remain banned "until he learns to respect his Guru and adhere to the Akhara’s discipline." However, Singh has fiercely rejected these claims, insisting that the accusations are baseless and part of a larger conspiracy.

Speaking to the media, he dismissed the allegations, saying, “They think I’ve become famous and that I might expose something about them, so they’re claiming I’ve gone for secret meditation. Those people are talking nonsense.”

Singh, who commands a following of over three lakh on Instagram, left his successful career to pursue a spiritual path, claiming that his deep interest in science led him to spirituality. “Science helps explain the physical world, but its deeper study inevitably leads one towards spirituality. A true understanding of life ultimately brings one closer to spirituality,” he explained during his time at the Maha Kumbh Mela.

The 36-year-old from Haryana has also shared how a turbulent childhood shaped his life choices. Describing a home marred by domestic conflicts and mental health issues, Singh recalled the trauma of witnessing his parents' frequent arguments. “The domestic violence I witnessed had a significant effect on me. As a child, you feel helpless and don’t know how to react,” he revealed. Singh said these early experiences led him to value peace and solitude, influencing his decision not to marry. “Why get married and face the same conflicts I saw growing up? It’s better to live alone and have a peaceful life,” he added.

As Singh continues to navigate this controversy, the tensions between his spiritual journey and his critics appear far from over, with both supporters and detractors questioning the authenticity of his path.