Illegal Immigration Must End, India Will Take Back Its Citizens: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reaffirmed India's commitment to taking back its nationals residing illegally in the United States and called for a concerted effort to dismantle the "ecosystem" of human trafficking.

Speaking at a joint press conference with US President Donald Trump after their bilateral talks, Modi said that India has always maintained a clear stance on the issue.

Advertisment

"Those who stay in other countries illegally do not have any legal right to be there. As far as India and the US are concerned, we have always said that those who are verified and are truly the citizens of India—if they live in the US illegally, India is ready to take them back," PM Modi said. He further elaborated that many such individuals come from ordinary families and are often misled by human traffickers.

"But it doesn't stop just there for us," PM Modi continued. "These are people from ordinary families. They are shown big dreams and most of them are such who are misled and brought here. So, we should attack this entire system of human trafficking. Together, it should be the effort of the US and India to destroy such an ecosystem from its roots so that human trafficking ends. Our bigger fight is against that entire ecosystem, and we are confident that President Trump will fully cooperate with India in finishing this ecosystem."

PM Modi's statement comes in the wake of a recent incident where the US deported over 100 Indian nationals on a military aircraft with "restraints," an action that sparked political controversy in India. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar had previously addressed the issue in Parliament, affirming that India remains in communication with US authorities regarding the conditions under which its citizens are deported.

During the press conference, PM Modi also lauded the Indian diaspora in the US for their contribution to strengthening bilateral relations and announced India's plans to expand its diplomatic presence.

"Indian community living in the US is an important link to our relationships. To enhance our people-to-people ties, we will soon open our consulates in Los Angeles and Boston. We have invited the universities of the US to open offshore campuses in India," he said.

Turning to matters of security and counterterrorism, PM Modi thanked Trump for approving the extradition of 26/11 Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Rana, underscoring the continued US-India partnership in combating terrorism.

"India and America have been together in the fight against terrorism. We agree that solid action must be taken to eliminate terrorism that originates on the other side of the border. I am thankful to the President that he has decided to extradite a criminal to India who committed genocide in 2008 in India. The courts in India will take proper action," he stated.

He further spoke about the importance of the Quad alliance in maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

"India and America's partnership strengthens democracy and democratic values. We will work together to maintain peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific. Quad will have an important role in it. This time, India is going to host the Quad summit, and we will extend our cooperation in new areas with our partner countries during that. In the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC) and Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States (I2U2), we will work together for economic corridor and trade infrastructure," PM Modi said.

Trump echoed PM Modi’s views on the Indo-Pacific, reiterating the US commitment to the Quad. "In 2017, my administration revived and reinvigorated the Quad security partnership. Prime Minister and I reaffirm the strong cooperation among the United States, India, Australia, and Japan, and it's really crucial to maintain peace, prosperity, and tranquillity in the Indo-Pacific," Trump stated.

On economic cooperation, Trump announced key agreements, particularly in the energy sector. "The Prime Minister and I also reached an important agreement on energy that will ensure the US to be the leading supplier of oil and natural gas to India, hopefully, the number one supplier. In the groundbreaking development for the US nuclear industry, India is also reforming laws to welcome US nuclear technology, which is at the highest level in the Indian market," he said.

He further detailed plans for a new trade route linking India, Israel, Italy, and the US. "We agreed to work together to help build one of the greatest trade routes in all of history. It will run from India to Israel to Italy and onward to the US, connecting our partners, roads, railways, and undersea cables. It is a big development," Trump added.

PM Modi concluded by extending a formal invitation to Trump for another visit to India. "The people of India, even today, remember your visit of 2020, and they hope that you'll see them again. On behalf of 140 crore people of India, I invite you to come to India," he said.

Trump reciprocated Modi's sentiments, stressing the deep bond between the two nations. "I am thrilled to welcome PM Modi at the White House. We spent a lot of time here and also in India. We travelled to your beautiful country five years ago—it was an incredible period of time. There is a special bond between the US and India, the world's oldest and largest democracies. Today, the Prime Minister and I are announcing the framework to strengthen the ties further," Trump stated.

Also Read: Trump Drops Bombshell: US Will Take Over Gaza Strip and "Own It"