In a First, Rafale Fuselage Production Moves Outside France to India

In a major boost to the 'Make in India' initiative in the defence sector, Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) will now manufacture the fuselage of Rafale fighter jets in India. This marks the first time that key components of the French-origin aircraft will be produced outside France.

TASL has signed four Production Transfer Agreements with Dassault Aviation, the French aerospace company behind the Rafale. The agreement will see TASL set up a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Hyderabad to produce the complete fuselage, including the front section, central fuselage, complete rear section, and lateral shells of the rear fuselage, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Production is expected to begin in the financial year 2028, with the new unit aiming to roll out two complete fuselages each month.

Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation, called the partnership a "decisive step" in strengthening the company’s supply chain in India. “Thanks to the expansion of our local partners, including TASL, this supply chain will contribute to the successful ramp-up of the Rafale and, with our support, will meet our quality and competitiveness requirements,” Trappier said.

Sukaran Singh, CEO and MD of Tata Advanced Systems, said the move represents a major milestone for India's aerospace ambitions. “The production of the complete Rafale fuselage in India underscores the deepening trust in Tata Advanced Systems' capabilities and the strength of our collaboration with Dassault Aviation,” he said. “It also reflects the remarkable progress India has made in establishing a modern, robust aerospace manufacturing ecosystem that can support global platforms.”

Dassault Aviation added that the collaboration will help position India as a key player in the global aerospace manufacturing industry while pushing forward its goal of achieving greater economic self-reliance.

