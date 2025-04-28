India and France Seal Rs 63,000 Cr Deal for 26 Rafale Marine Jets

In a significant development in defence cooperation, India and France have signed a landmark Rs 63,000 crore deal for the acquisition of 26 Rafale Marine (M) combat aircraft. The agreement was formalised at the Defence Ministry headquarters in New Delhi on Monday, with key officials from both sides present. Representing France, the French Ambassador to India signed the deal, while Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh signed on behalf of India. The signing was also attended remotely by the Defence Ministers of both nations.

The deal, which was approved earlier this month by the Cabinet Committee on Security, comes at a time when the Indian Navy urgently requires new carrier-borne fighter jets. The existing fleet of MiG-29K aircraft has been facing significant maintenance-related challenges, prompting the need for advanced replacements. The Rafale M jets are expected to be deployed on India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, which is currently operational.

This government-to-government contract includes 22 single-seater and four twin-seater Rafale M jets, which have been specially customized to meet India's requirements, including carrier integration. These advanced fighter jets are seen as a stopgap solution until India’s own indigenous carrier-borne fighter jet is developed and ready for deployment.

In addition to the aircraft, the deal includes a comprehensive package covering maintenance, logistics, training, and the production of indigenous components. The Rafale M aircraft will be integrated with the Indian Navy’s existing MiG-29K fleet and deployed on INS Vikrant, enhancing India’s naval air capabilities.

The Rafale M deal also increases India's total Rafale fleet to 62, with 36 Rafale jets already in operation by the Indian Air Force. These IAF Rafales were acquired under a separate deal in 2016, and are based at Ambala and Hasimara airbases. With the new addition of Rafale M jets, India’s fleet of 4.5-generation fighter aircraft will see a significant boost, solidifying the country's aerial and naval defence capabilities.

Initially, the French Defence Minister was expected to attend the signing in person, but due to personal reasons, the visit was cancelled, and the signing proceeded remotely.