Jal Jeevan Mission Boosts Women’s Workforce Participation Across Rural India

A recent report by the State Bank of India has highlighted the transformative impact of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) on rural India, particularly in empowering women and improving socio-economic conditions. The study reveals an 8.3 percentage point reduction in households fetching water from outside premises, leading to a 7.4 percentage point increase in women’s participation in agriculture and allied activities.

States such as Bihar and Assam have shown remarkable progress, with women’s workforce participation surging by over 28 percentage points. This reflects the cascading benefits of reliable access to tap water in economically weaker regions. Launched on August 15, 2019, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Jal Jeevan Mission aims to provide functional tap water connections to every rural household. At its inception, only 3.23 crore (17%) rural households had tap water connections. By October 10, 2024, the initiative had added 11.96 crore new connections, increasing coverage to 15.20 crore households or 78.62% of rural India.

The mission’s state-wise impact highlights significant improvements in some of the country’s poorest regions. Uttar Pradesh witnessed a notable rise in women’s agricultural participation by 17.3 percentage points following an increase in tap water connections. Odisha saw a 7.8 percentage point reduction in households fetching water from outside, correlating with a 14.8 percentage point rise in women’s workforce involvement. In West Bengal, access to tap water resulted in a 15.2 percentage point increase in female workforce participation, reflecting how improved water availability has eased physical and time burdens.

Telangana, with a 30.3 percentage point decline in households fetching water, and Himachal Pradesh, with a 19.4 percentage point reduction, demonstrated the mission’s effectiveness even in challenging terrains. In Jharkhand, a 10.8 percentage point drop in water-fetching households coincided with a 13.7 percentage point rise in women’s participation in agriculture. Madhya Pradesh recorded a 17.6 percentage point reduction in households dependent on external water sources, positively impacting rural productivity.

The availability of tap water has also empowered rural communities in Rajasthan and Gujarat to invest their time and energy in productive endeavors, contributing to economic growth. Beyond women’s empowerment, the mission has led to improved rural living standards, reduced waterborne diseases, and better health outcomes. For instance, in Kerala, access to clean water has significantly lowered instances of waterborne illnesses, enabling children to attend school more regularly.

With an estimated budget of ₹3.60 lakh crore shared between the Centre and states, the Jal Jeevan Mission is a monumental step towards ensuring water security across India.