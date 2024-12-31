India in 2024: Events That Left Their Mark

2024 has been a year of highs and lows for India, marked by crucial elections and significant events that kept the nation on edge. From landmark Supreme Court rulings, and massive scandals, to dramatic political shifts such as the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, 2024 has kept everyone talking.

Tragic episodes, such as the assassination of NCP leader Baba Siddiqui and the deadly Pune Porsche crash, exposed deep-rooted concerns about law and order in the country, while extravagant events, such as the wedding of Anant Ambani, captured the nation’s fascination with wealth and luxury. Amidst this, India’s electoral outcomes in the Maharashtra and Jharkhand state elections, including the Lok Sabha elections, further solidified the BJP’s hold on power.

Here are some of the most significant events that have left their mark in 2024:

India-Maldives Diplomatic Row

The dawn of 2024 witnessed a diplomatic rift between India and the Maldives, two nations with historically close ties. The tension was ignited by a seemingly innocuous social media post on January 4 by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who praised the pristine beaches of India's Lakshadweep islands. This post was perceived by some in the Maldives as a subtle attempt to divert tourism away from their nation, which heavily relies on its beach tourism.

In response, three Maldivian junior ministers—Malsha Shareef, Mariyam Shiuna, and Abdulla Mahzoom Majid—took to social media, making derogatory remarks about Prime Minister Modi. These comments did not sit well with New Delhi, leading to a formal protest by the Indian High Commission in the Maldives. The situation swiftly spiraled as tensions flared on social media. Indian citizens, particularly those who were frequent tourists to the Maldives, began to call for a boycott of Maldivian tourism. The hashtag #BoycottMaldives quickly gained traction, with many urging their fellow countrymen to reconsider their travel plans to the island nation. As a result, there was a noticeable dip in Indian tourists visiting the Maldives.

The situation further deteriorated when, in May, the Maldivian government requested India to withdraw its military personnel stationed in the country by May 10th, citing concerns over national sovereignty. This move was interpreted by many as a shift in the Maldives' foreign policy, potentially leaning towards strengthening ties with China.

To mend the strained relations, the two Maldivian ministers who had made the derogatory remarks resigned from their positions ahead of President Mohamed Muizzu's scheduled visit to New Delhi. This visit, marking President Muizzu's first trip to India since his election, was seen as a crucial step towards repairing bilateral ties.

Inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

January 2024 also marked a momentous occasion in India's cultural and religious landscape with the inauguration of the grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the consecration ceremony, highlighting the temple's significance as a symbol of India's rich heritage and unity.

The temple's inauguration was not without controversy. The site has a tumultuous history, being the focal point of a longstanding dispute that culminated in the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992, leading to widespread communal riots. The construction of the temple was made possible after a Supreme Court verdict in 2019, which allocated the disputed land for the temple's construction.

The inauguration drew lakhs of devotees including celebrities, and political leaders from across the country, turning Ayodhya into a bustling hub of religious fervour. Rituals were conducted by prominent spiritual leaders, and the event was broadcast live, allowing more devotees to participate virtually.

Supreme Court Strikes Down Electoral Bond Scheme

In February, India's Supreme Court delivered a landmark judgment by striking down the controversial electoral bond scheme.

The scheme, introduced in 2018, was designed to bring transparency to political donations by allowing individuals and corporations to purchase bonds anonymously and donate them to political parties. On paper, the scheme aimed to reduce the influence of black money in elections and provide a legal channel for political contributions.

However, critics of the scheme had long argued that it facilitated the influx of unchecked corporate donations, further entrenching the influence of big business in political processes while leaving the general public in the dark about who was funding their elected representatives.

The Supreme Court, in its judgment, labelled the scheme as "unconstitutional and manifestly arbitrary," highlighting that it undermined the principles of transparency and accountability in political funding.

Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest

March 2024 witnessed a dramatic turn in Indian politics with the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal, the then-sitting Chief Minister of Delhi and national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Kejriwal was arrested after failing to respond to multiple summons related to a money laundering case tied to the Delhi excise policy. His arrest marked the first instance of a sitting chief minister being taken into custody while in office.

The arrest led to widespread protests by AAP supporters, who alleged that it was a politically motivated move aimed at tarnishing Kejriwal's image ahead of upcoming elections. After spending over five months in prison, the Supreme Court granted bail to Kejriwal on September 13, allowing him to resume his political activities, however, with heavy restrictions.

Shooting Outside Salman Khan’s Residence

In April 2024, Bollywood actor Salman Khan found himself at the centre of an assassination attempt or perhaps a threat, when gunshots were fired outside his residence in Mumbai's Bandra area. Two men on a motorcycle opened fire, allegedly under the direction of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which had long harboured a personal vendetta against Khan.

The Mumbai Police quickly launched a full-scale investigation and heightened security measures around the actor's home. Four individuals were apprehended, including Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal in Gujarat, as well as Anuj Thapan and another accomplice in Punjab on April 26. This brought the total number of arrests to six, though Anuj Thapan later died in police custody under unclear circumstances.

Further investigation revealed details about the assassination attempt. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang had allegedly plotted an even more elaborate attack on Salman Khan's vehicle in Panvel near his farmhouse. The gang had reportedly planned to use weapons sourced from a Pakistani arms supplier for the attack.

The Prajwal Revanna Sex Scandal

Karnataka was rocked by a massive controversy in April as one of its prominent political dynasties faced a scandal of epic proportions. Prajwal Revanna, grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and a sitting Member of Parliament from Hassan, found himself at the centre of a sex scandal that shook the foundations of the Janata Dal (Secular) party.

It all began with the explosive leak of over 3,000 incriminating videos, photos, and documents, allegedly exposing a web of sexual abuse and exploitation tied to Prajwal. The revelations came during the heat of the Lok Sabha elections, plunging the JD(S) into damage-control mode. Public outcry grew louder as allegations mounted, forcing the Karnataka government to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on April 27.

The very next day, in a move that raised eyebrows, Prajwal fled to Germany without the required political clearance. The JD(S) wasted no time suspending him on April 30, but the damage was already done. As the scandal unfolded, more allegations surfaced. His father, H.D. Revanna, was accused of kidnapping a former household maid who claimed to have been sexually assaulted by Prajwal.

Another chilling accusation came from a 44-year-old political worker, who alleged that Prajwal had repeatedly raped and blackmailed her over three years. By September, the SIT had filed a detailed chargesheet outlining multiple instances of assault, leading to Prajwal’s judicial custody. Both father and son now face a maze of legal battles.

Pune Porsche Crash: Justice System Questioned

In the early hours of May 2024, a horrific crash in Pune set off a firestorm of outrage across the nation. Two IT professionals, Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, were heading home on a bike after a Sunday night outing when their lives were cut short. A speeding Porsche, allegedly driven by a 17-year-old under the influence of alcohol, slammed into them, killing both on the spot.

What began as a tragic accident quickly escalated into a national scandal. Within 24 hours of his arrest, the accused minor was granted bail under astonishingly lenient conditions: 15 days of community service at the police station, a 300-word essay on road safety, counselling sessions, and treatment for alcohol abuse. The Juvenile Justice Board's decision sparked public outrage, with many questioning how such a grievous offence could be met with such a light response.

The story grew darker as allegations of undue influence surfaced. The accused was revealed to be the scion of a powerful builder family. Reports claimed that his father called in political heavyweight Maharashtra MLA Sunil Tingre to the police station, delaying the mandatory blood alcohol test. The grandfather, not to be outdone, was accused of coercing the car’s driver to take the fall for the accident.

Amid growing public fury, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stepped in, expressing shock at the leniency and directing police to file a review petition to try the accused as an adult. A second FIR was also lodged, adding charges under the Juvenile Justice Act.

The crash was no longer just an accident—it became a symbol of privilege versus accountability, raising uncomfortable questions about the justice system and its treatment of the wealthy and influential.

Modi’s Hat-Trick: Lok Sabha Elections 2024

The general elections held between April and June 2024 culminated in a historic third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 286 seats, with the BJP winning 240 seats. Although they fell short of the ambitious 400-seat target, the victory reaffirmed Modi's enduring appeal among the electorate.

The elections also saw a potential reshuffling of the political landscape. The Opposition’s much-hyped INDIA bloc, led by Congress, faced a bittersweet outcome. Congress, which had languished at 52 seats in 2019, managed to boost its tally to 99. While this marked a significant improvement, it fell far short of posing a serious challenge to the BJP juggernaut. The INDIA bloc as a whole amassed 231 seats, falling behind the NDA’s 286.

However, the BJP’s victory came with caveats. For the first time in Modi’s tenure, the party fell 32 seats short of the halfway mark in the 545-member Lok Sabha, making it reliant on allies to form a stable government. This dependence could alter the party's decision-making dynamic in the coming years.

Wedding of the Year: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Tie the Knot

July 2024 witnessed one of the most extravagant weddings in recent history as Anant Ambani, scion of the Reliance Industries empire, married Radhika Merchant, daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare. The wedding, a multi-day affair held across luxurious venues in India, was nothing short of a spectacle – a kind of wedding that captivated the world’s attention.

The event was a who's who of global glamour and power. An array of Bollywood superstars, international celebrities, industrial tycoons, and dignitaries from around the world were in attendance, making it a star-studded affair that seemed to defy the very definition of luxury. The celebrations also included grand performances by artists like Rihanna and Justin Bieber.

The celebrations featured lavish performances by international artists such as Rihanna and Justin Bieber, alongside traditional Indian cultural showcases. With reports estimating the wedding’s total cost between $300 million and $1 billion, it set new benchmarks for luxury and excess.

From intricate floral installations to gourmet feasts curated by Michelin-star chefs, the multi-day festivities included everything - blending the old and the new in a way that only India’s wealthiest could afford.

Hathras Stampede

On July 2, 2024, what was supposed to be a serene spiritual gathering in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, turned into one of the most devastating tragedies in recent memory. A stampede broke out during a satsang led by spiritual leader Bhole Baba (Narayan Sakar Hari), claiming the lives of 123 people and leaving hundreds more injured.

The event, which attracted thousands of devotees, was meant to be a peaceful gathering of faith. However, the overwhelming turnout and the lack of adequate security measures led to chaos and panic. Eyewitnesses reported that the disaster began when rumours spread about a collapsing structure, sending the crowd into a frenzy. The panic intensified as people scrambled to escape, leading to a tragic loss of life.

In the aftermath, Bhole Baba, visibly shaken by the loss, decided to relocate his ashram to Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior amid mounting public scrutiny and calls for accountability.

The R.G. Kar Medical College Tragedy

In August 2024, India was shaken by the horrific rape and murder of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata’s prestigious R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital. Her lifeless body was discovered on August 9 in a seminar room, triggering widespread outrage across the country. The brutality of the crime sparked immediate protests, especially within the medical community, as doctors and healthcare workers demanded justice for their colleague.

Investigations swiftly led to the arrest of a 33-year-old male civic volunteer, who was affiliated with the Kolkata Police, in connection with the crime. His arrest sent shockwaves through the nation, as the involvement of someone connected to the police deepened the public’s sense of betrayal.

The protests quickly turned into a crisis for the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government, which found itself under intense scrutiny. It soon snowballed into a wider public outcry.

Atishi becomes the 17th woman Chief Minister in India's history

Atishi Marlena made history by becoming Delhi’s Chief Minister, the 17th woman in India to hold this position. As a leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), her rise marked a milestone for gender representation in Indian politics.

Atishi, who is widely credited with transforming Delhi's education system, now faces the formidable task of addressing the capital’s most pressing issues, including air pollution, healthcare, and housing. Her track record in the education sector, particularly her role in the AAP government’s “model schools” initiative, has earned her both admiration and a reputation as a capable and reform-oriented leader. However, her tenure as Delhi’s Chief Minister is expected to be brief, as Delhi is set to hold Assembly elections in February 2025.

"While this responsibility lies with me, I will protect the people of Delhi and run the government under Arvind Kejriwal's guidance," Atishi said.

Atishi’s ascent to the Chief Minister’s office followed the unexpected resignation of Kejriwal, who stated that he would return as Chief Minister only if the people of Delhi showed their support for his honesty and leadership through their votes.

Assassination of Baba Siddiqui

On October 12, 2024, the political scene in Maharashtra was thrown into chaos following the shocking assassination of former state minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddiqui. Siddiqui was gunned down outside his residence in Bandra, The brazen attack occurred just weeks before the crucial state assembly elections.

The suspects, identified as Gurmail Baljit Singh (23) from Haryana and Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap (19) from Uttar Pradesh, were apprehended shortly after the incident. A third accomplice was arrested days later. The investigation revealed links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, notorious for its involvement in high-profile crimes, including threats to Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

A Facebook post attributed to the gang hinted that Siddiqui's ties to Khan and alleged connections with underworld figures like Anuj Thapan and Dawood Ibrahim may have been the motive.

Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly Elections

The state elections held in November 2024 were closely watched as they served as a litmus test for the BJP's popularity following the Lok Sabha elections earlier in the year.

Maharashtra

In Maharashtra, the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition, which included Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) and the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), achieved a landslide victory, winning 235 of the 288 assembly seats. The BJP emerged as the dominant force, securing 132 seats on its own. This win solidified Devendra Fadnavis' leadership as he was sworn in as Chief Minister for the third time. Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar were appointed as Deputy Chief Ministers.

The results were a massive blow to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), a coalition of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction), Congress, and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction). The alliance secured just 49 seats, with prominent leaders like Prithviraj Chavan and Nana Patole suffering humiliating defeats.

Jharkhand

In Jharkhand, the JMM-led INDIA bloc retained power, securing 56 of the 81 assembly seats. Chief Minister Hemant Soren's decisive victory in his Barhait constituency showed the bloc’s stronghold in the state. Soren credited the win to the support of the tribal communities and vowed to continue his focus on inclusive development.

The BJP, despite a spirited campaign, failed to make significant inroads, securing only 20 seats.

The Tragic story of Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash

Earlier this month (December), the nation was shaken by the heartbreaking story of Atul Subhash, a 34-year-old tech professional from Bengaluru, tragically took his own life after months of torment in a family court battle. Leaving behind a 24-page suicide note, a 90-minute video, and a checklist of his final days, Atul's death has ignited debates on men’s mental health, legal abuse, and family pressures.

The cause of Atul’s despair was his ongoing divorce and child custody dispute. Allegedly, his wife and in-laws demanded Rs 3 crore to drop the charges against him and Rs 30 lakh for visitation rights to see his son. This financial and emotional burden, combined with repeated taunts to end his life, pushed him to his breaking point.

Before his death, Atul emailed an NGO advocating for men’s rights, expressing his intent to commit suicide. The NGO alerted the police, who found his body in his Marathahalli home. Atul’s final words in the video and note blamed his in-laws for the emotional and financial torment, accusing a family court judge of bias. He described how his money was being used to destroy him, while the court and police systems contributed to his suffering.

Atul’s brother, Bikas Kumar, filed a complaint accusing Atul’s wife and her relatives of abetment to suicide. Atul’s tragic end has ignited strong reactions, with many questioning the pressures faced by men in family disputes and the need for reform in the legal system. His plea for justice in his final moments has seemingly left a lasting impact. It has also sparked widespread conversation about men’s rights and mental health.