India Silent On Bangladesh’s Extradition Demand For Sheikh Hasina

The Indian government has yet to respond formally to Bangladesh's extradition request for former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who has been residing in India since August 5 after fleeing nationwide protests in Dhaka. The demand, sent via a note verbale by the Bangladesh High Commission to India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on December 23, has raised questions about whether India will accede to the request or reject it outright.

Advertisment

While India has not disclosed its stance, experts suggest Bangladesh may face disappointment, as New Delhi appears unwilling to act on the request. Analysts attribute this to procedural gaps in Bangladesh's approach and the complexities of the India-Bangladesh Extradition Treaty, signed in 2013.

Extradition Treaty Provisions

The treaty includes clauses that complicate the process. Article 6, known as the "Political Offences Exception," permits India to refuse extradition if the alleged offence is political in nature. Additionally, Article 8 allows rejection if the request is not made in good faith or in the interest of justice.

Despite the treaty, sources indicate that Bangladesh's approach, including using a note verbale—a low-level diplomatic communication typically reserved for less sensitive issues—has not adhered to standard protocols for extradition cases.

Hasina’s Legal Options

Sheikh Hasina retains the right to challenge the extradition request legally, though she has not exercised this option. Sources speculate that Bangladesh's demand for her extradition may be intended to placate domestic student groups, who have been protesting against the interim government led by Mohammad Yunus.

Rising Tensions Between India and Bangladesh

Relations between the two nations have significantly deteriorated under Yunus’s rule. Experts note that the extradition request has surfaced amid heightened tensions, further straining bilateral ties.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed the receipt of Bangladesh's request but did not elaborate on India’s position. “India has received a verbal note from the Bangladeshi side regarding the extradition request,” Jaiswal stated on December 23.

The situation remains fluid, with no official confirmation of India’s next steps. However, experts argue that the extradition is unlikely to proceed without further formalities and significant diplomatic engagement.

Also Read: Bangladesh Seeks Sheikh Hasina's Return From India In Diplomatic Note