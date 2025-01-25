India Will Take Back Only Verified Nationals: MEA On Trump’s Immigration Crackdown

Amid the large-scale deportation operation underway in the United States, India has reiterated its firm stance against illegal immigration. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday stated that it will facilitate the return of Indian nationals overstaying or residing without proper documentation, whether in the US or anywhere in the world.

Addressing a weekly press briefing in New Delhi, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized India's position, stating, "We are against illegal immigration, especially because it is linked to several forms of organised crime."

Jaiswal further clarified the government's approach to repatriation, stating, "For Indians not just in the United States, but anywhere in the world, if they are Indian nationals and they are overstaying, or they are in a particular country without proper documentation, we will take them back, provided documents are shared with us so that we can verify their nationality and that they are indeed Indians. If that happens to be the case, we will take things forward and facilitate their return to India."

In addition to immigration matters, Jaiswal noted that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had raised concerns over visa delays during his visit to the US for President Donald Trump’s inauguration. "We have been continuously raising the issue (with the concerned countries) of the delay in issuing visas. If visas are conveniently issued, the people-to-people and economic ties between the two countries will improve. EAM S Jaishankar raised this matter with the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio," he said.

Highlighting the broader diplomatic relationship between India and the US, Jaiswal stated, "India-US relationship is very strong, multifaceted and the economic ties are something very special. We have established mechanisms between the US and India to discuss any matter or trade matters or matters related to trade and would like to continue to work towards strengthening economic partnership further." He further assured that India remains in "close communication with the US administration."

The remarks from the MEA come in response to a statement from the White House Press Secretary, who confirmed that "the largest massive deportation operation in history is well underway."

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt posted on X, "The Trump Administration also deported hundreds of illegal immigrant criminals via military aircraft. The largest massive deportation operation in history is well underway. Promises made. Promises kept."

In another post, Leavitt highlighted arrests made as part of the crackdown, stating, "The Trump Administration arrested 538 illegal immigrant criminals including a suspected terrorist, four members of the Tren de Aragua gang, and several illegals convicted of sex crimes against minors. Deportation flights have begun. President Trump is sending a strong and clear message to the entire world: if you illegally enter the United States of America, you will face severe consequences."

During his 2024 presidential campaign, Trump had pledged to declare a national emergency to implement mass deportations of undocumented migrants. After taking office on January 20, he signed executive orders formally declaring a "national emergency" at the US-Mexico border.

The heightened immigration enforcement has sparked concerns within the Indian community in the US. While Trump has previously expressed support for skilled immigrants, particularly under the H-1B visa program, the issue of undocumented Indian nationals remains unresolved.

Addressing the H-1B visa program, Trump remarked, "I like both sides of the argument but I also like very competent people coming to our country, even if that involves them training and helping others that may not have the qualifications... About H1B, I know the program very well and I have used that program... We have to have quality people coming in... By doing that, we are expanding businesses that take care of everybody... We need great people to come to our country and we do that through the H1B program..."

Meanwhile, experts warn that mass deportations could have significant economic repercussions. A report by the American Immigration Council estimates that such measures could lead to a reduction of 4.2 per cent to 6.8 per cent in the US GDP, translating to a loss of USD 1.1 trillion to USD 1.7 trillion in 2022 dollars.

With deportation flights already underway, the Biden administration’s immigration policies and their broader implications continue to be closely watched.

