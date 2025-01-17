12 Indians Killed So Far, 16 Missing in Russia-Ukraine War: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has confirmed that at least 12 Indians have lost their lives so far in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, while 16 others are missing. The deceased individuals were reportedly deployed by the Russian Army in Ukraine, the ministry added.

This statement comes following India's renewed request for the early discharge of Indian nationals from the Russian military, which was prompted by the death of a Kerala native in Ukraine.

During a press briefing on Friday, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared that 126 Indian nationals had been involved with the Russian Armed Forces. Of these, 96 have been discharged and have returned to India. However, 18 individuals are still serving in the Russian Army, with the whereabouts of 16 of them currently unknown.

"As of today, there have been 126 cases (of Indian nationals serving in the Russian Army). Of these 126 cases, 96 people have returned to India and have been discharged from the Russian Armed Forces. 18 Indian nationals in the Russian Army remain and out of them, the whereabouts of 16 individuals are not known," Jaiswal said.

Among the deceased was Binil Babu from Kerala, who died during the conflict. The Indian embassy is actively coordinating with Russian authorities to ensure the repatriation of his remains. Another individual, Jain TK, is receiving medical treatment in Moscow and is expected to return to India once his treatment is complete.

Jaiswal said, "The death of Binil Babu is extremely unfortunate. We have conveyed our condolences to the family. Our embassy is in touch with the Russian authorities so that his mortal remains could come back to India as soon as possible. Another person who was injured is receiving treatment in Moscow. Hopefully, he will also be returning to India soon after his treatment is completed."