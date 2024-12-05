Indian Railways Offers Rs 56,993 Cr Annual Subsidy, 46% Ticket Rebate: Vaishnaw

The Indian Railways extends an annual subsidy of Rs 56,993 crore to passengers across all categories, offering a 46% discount on ticket prices, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Addressing questions during Question Hour, he explained that for a ticket priced at Rs 100, passengers pay only Rs 54 due to the subsidy.

Vaishnaw was responding to inquiries about the restoration of discounts for various passenger categories. He clarified that the significant subsidies already in place benefit all passengers and contribute to the affordability of train travel across the country.

In response to a separate question about rapid train services, the minister highlighted the successful introduction of the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail between Bhuj and Ahmedabad. He noted that the new service has significantly enhanced intercity connectivity and has received high praise from passengers for its superior facilities and punctuality.

According to railway officials, the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail covers the 359-kilometer distance between Bhuj and Ahmedabad in just 5 hours and 45 minutes, with multiple stops en route. The improved travel experience and reduced journey time are expected to further boost rail travel in the region.