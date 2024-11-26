Indian Railways Recruited 5 Lakh Employees Since 2014: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the Indian Railways recruited five lakh employees over the last decade, surpassing the 4.4 lakh recruits in the previous decade (2004–2014).

The announcement was made during the national convention of the All India SC/ST Railway Employees Association, held on Monday at the Ajani Railway Ground.

The minister stressed the introduction of an annual recruitment calendar, a first in Indian Railways' history, aimed at streamlining the hiring process.

The event was attended by notable figures, including association president B.L. Bhairava, Central Railway General Manager Dharamveer Meena, and South East Central Railway General Manager Neenu.

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reverence for the Constitution, Vaishnaw lauded his symbolic bow to the Constitution before entering Parliament. “Respect for the Constitution goes beyond symbolism; it is reflected in action,” the minister stated, ahead of Constitution Day on Tuesday.

Vaishnaw also revealed that 12,000 general coaches are currently under production, further enhancing the Railways' infrastructure.

During the event, the minister unveiled a commemorative souvenir celebrating the association's contributions. Earlier in the day, he paid tribute to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at the Central Memorial in Deekshabhoomi.

The two-day convention, which concludes on Constitution Day, underscores the Railways' commitment to inclusive development and the empowerment of SC/ST employees.