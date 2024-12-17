Indian Students In Canada Told To Resubmit Visas, Study Permits

Indian students in Canada are facing a wave of concerns after receiving emails from Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), requesting them to resubmit key documents such as study permits, visas, and educational records, including marks and attendance. This has raised alarm among international students, many of whom hold valid visas with up to two years remaining.

The request follows IRCC's announcement in November, revealing that over 10,000 fraudulent student acceptance letters were discovered this year. Canadian immigration authorities have been tightening their checks, reviewing 5,00,000 documents in 2024 alone. Reports indicate that approximately 80 per cent of the fake documents are linked to students from Gujarat and Punjab.

Jenny Kwan, an immigration critic for Canada’s New Democratic Party, expressed concern, calling the situation “extremely alarming.” She emphasized that Canada has a responsibility to protect international students who have been defrauded.

The issue has also raised concerns about the role of educational institutions, with allegations that some colleges and universities failed to properly verify acceptance letters.

Avinash Kaushik, a postgraduate student from Hyderabad currently in Surrey, expressed his shock upon receiving an email from the IRCC. “I was a bit shocked when I received the email. My visa is valid until 2026, yet I was asked to submit all my documents again. They even want proof of attendance, marks, and where we are working part-time,” he said. Similar experiences have been reported by students from Punjab, with some being asked to visit IRCC offices to verify their credentials.

Avinash Dasari, an undergraduate student from Hyderabad in Ontario, voiced the concerns of many students. “Many students are confused and worried. Some suspect this might lead to unnecessary delays or even rejections for those applying for jobs,” he explained. He added, “We are already under pressure with our studies and limited job opportunities here. This only adds to the stress.”

Canada has recently introduced tighter immigration policies to manage the growing number of international students. These measures include stricter financial requirements and potential caps on student admissions. Furthermore, changes to the immigration targets include the discontinuation of the Student Direct Stream (SDS) visa program and a reduction in the number of permanent residents Canada plans to admit in 2025.

India remains the largest source of international students in Canada, with 4,20,000 enrolled, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. However, Canada's new immigration policies include a cap of 3,95,000 permanent residents for 2025, a drop from 4,85,000 in 2024, and a reduction in temporary immigrant numbers, including international students and foreign workers, for 2025 and 2026.

Darshan Maharaj, a Canada-based immigration analyst, highlighted the deep-rooted issues in Canada’s immigration system, saying, “The many malpractices, including outright corruption, have become deeply entrenched in the immigration system. Comprehensive reforms are needed across the system.”

Meanwhile, Vishal Gehrana, a principal associate at Karanjawala & Co and advocate-on-record at the Supreme Court of India, pointed out the legal difficulties faced by Indian students affected by fraudulent acceptance letters. “Indian students who may face deportation on account of fake acceptance letters find themselves fighting for justice against the dishonest unlicensed consultants responsible for their plight,” he said.

Gehrana further explained the jurisdictional issues, stating that many fraudulent consultants operate out of India, making it difficult for students in Canada to take legal action. “When students in Canada discover that their acceptance letters are fake, they are already in the midst of deportation proceedings. Their focus shifts to protecting their immigration status, making legal action in India difficult,” he added.

