India's Global Workforce Employability to Reach 55% by 2025

India’s emerging role in the global workforce is set to expand, with nearly 55% of Indian graduates expected to be globally employable by 2025, up from 51.2% in 2024, according to the latest India Skills Report 2025, released on Tuesday.

The report, compiled by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in collaboration with Wheebox and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), highlights India’s growing presence in addressing global workforce needs.

Among various disciplines, management graduates have the highest global employability at 78%, followed by engineering graduates at 71.5%, MCA students at 71%, and science graduates at 58%.

The report also identifies key states such as Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Delhi as emerging hubs for employable talent, with cities like Pune, Bengaluru, and Mumbai leading in providing a skilled workforce.

Gender Disparity in Employability

The report also notes a shift in gender-based employability trends. For men, the employability rate is expected to rise to 53.5% in 2025, up from 51.8% in 2024. However, for women, the employability rate is projected to decline slightly to 47.5% from 50.9% in the same period.

Internships in High Demand

A significant finding from the report is that nearly 93% of students expressed a strong interest in internships, emphasizing the growing need for hands-on training in shaping employable skills.

Focus on Skill Training for Global Mobility

Nirmal Singh, Chief Convenor of the India Skills Report, stressed the importance of quality skill training for better international mobility. He recommended focusing on long-term, certified skill programs that incorporate language training to enhance employability.

Hiring Intent for 2026

In a separate report, Decoding Jobs - 2025, also released by CII, hiring intent for the fiscal year 2026 is projected at 9.8%, with the highest demand from global capability centers, heavy engineering firms, and the banking & financial sectors, all reporting a 12% hiring intent. Core industries and FMCG companies follow closely with 11.5% and 10% hiring intent, respectively.