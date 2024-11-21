Assam: Ramanujan Jr College Graduate Secures Top 10 Spot in UPSC CMS 2024

In a remarkable achievement, Dr. Aradhana Mahanta, an ex-student of Ramanujan Jr College (HS 2016) in Assam’s Nagaon district, has secured the 9th rank in the prestigious Combined Medical Services (CMS) Examination 2024 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Dr. Mahanta's outstanding performance in one of India's toughest exams is a testament to her hard work, determination, and academic excellence. This remarkable feat has brought pride to her alma mater, Ramanujan Jr College, and has inspired many aspiring medical professionals.

Her success in the CMS 2024 examination opens the doors to a promising career in Indian medical services, where she will be able to serve the nation and contribute to the healthcare system.