India's Job Market Expected to Grow by 9% in 2025: Report

India's hiring landscape is set to experience a 9% growth in 2025, fueled by strong demand across sectors like Information Technology (IT), retail, telecommunications, and banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), according to a new report from jobs and talent platform foundit (formerly Monster APAC & ME).

The growth follows a 10% increase in 2024 and a 3% sequential rise in November 2024, indicating a consistent and predictable hiring environment moving into 2025, the report stated.

Emerging technologies such as edge computing, quantum applications, and cybersecurity advancements are expected to further shape India's employment market in the coming year. These innovations are poised to impact industries like manufacturing, healthcare, and IT, driving demand for new skill sets.

The report, based on an analysis of data from foundit insights tracker between January 2023 and November 2024, also highlighted the growing influence of retail media networks and AI-driven workforce analytics. These trends are set to reshape talent needs, particularly in e-commerce, HR, and digital services, with a rising demand for professionals skilled in digital marketing, ad management, and HR analytics.

Anupama Bhimrajka, Vice President of Marketing at foundit, commented, "As we head into 2025, India’s job market is expanding, with a projected 9% growth in hiring. Companies are broadening their search for talent, moving beyond traditional employment hubs to tap into a wider pool of professionals."

The report also pointed out that India's job market has shown significant growth in 2024 compared to the previous year, with sectors such as manufacturing, consumer electronics, and real estate driving the hiring surge. Rising industrial activity, digital transformation, and urbanization have supported this momentum.

Cities like Coimbatore and Jaipur have emerged as key growth centers, reflecting the broader geographic diversification of hiring across the country. Coimbatore saw a 27% increase in hiring, while Jaipur reported a 22% rise, showcasing a shift in talent acquisition patterns across various regions.



