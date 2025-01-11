Mariners Extend Kolkata Derby Supremacy with 1-0 Triumph in Guwahati

Mohun Bagan Super Giant further solidified their dominance in the Kolkata Derby with a 1-0 victory over arch-rivals East Bengal FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday.

The Mariners' clinical performance earned them all three points, extending their lead to eight points atop the ISL standings with 35 points, compared to second-placed Bengaluru FC's 27.

This win marked their ninth triumph in ten Kolkata Derby encounters, with East Bengal FC managing just a draw. The match was a testament to Mohun Bagan’s unyielding superiority in this high-stakes fixture.

Early Strike from Maclaren Puts Mariners in Command

The match was decided early on as Jamie Maclaren scored the fastest goal in Kolkata Derby history, finding the back of the net just two minutes into the game. The goal came courtesy of a well-executed long ball from Asish Rai that released Maclaren into space. The striker expertly sidestepped his marker and slotted the ball past East Bengal goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Gill, giving the Mariners a quick lead that they never relinquished.

Despite the early setback, East Bengal FC responded strongly, creating two significant chances in the sixth minute. PV Vishnu and Cleiton Silva both had attempts to level the score but were unable to convert, as their efforts were blocked by the Mohun Bagan defense.

Mariners’ Missed Opportunities and East Bengal’s Fightback

In the 21st minute, Mohun Bagan came close to doubling their lead when Maclaren found Manvir Singh with a pinpoint cross. However, Singh’s shot was straight at Gill with the goal gaping, ensuring that the lead remained slim.

As the first half progressed, East Bengal FC began to grow into the game, with key players like Jeakson Singh, Vishnu, and Silva getting on the ball in the final third. But despite their efforts, they couldn’t find the clinical touch to equalize, and the first half ended with the Mariners holding on to their 1-0 advantage.

Second Half Drama and East Bengal's Defensive Collapse

The second half was marked by tight, tactical play. Mohun Bagan had the lion’s share of possession but struggled to break down East Bengal’s resilient defense. East Bengal, on the other hand, relied on counter-attacks but lacked the cutting edge to challenge the Mariners’ goal.

The game took a crucial turn in the 64th minute when Souvik Chakrabarti was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Liston Colaco near the penalty area, reducing East Bengal to 10 men. With one goal down and a numerical disadvantage, the Red & Golds faced an uphill battle.

Late Substitutes and Missed Opportunities for East Bengal

East Bengal coach Oscar Bruzon made an attacking change, bringing on Naorem Mahesh Singh for David Lalhlansanga in an attempt to shore up the midfield. Meanwhile, Mohun Bagan’s Jose Molina also introduced fresh legs with Greg Stewart replacing Jason Cummings in the 75th minute. Stewart nearly made an instant impact, releasing Liston Colaco on the left, but his shot was blocked by Gill.

Despite the one-man disadvantage, East Bengal mounted a late surge, throwing bodies forward in the final minutes. However, the Mariners’ defense, led by Alberto Rodriguez, held firm, and the Red & Golds were unable to break through.

Key Performer: Alberto Rodriguez

Alberto Rodriguez was the standout performer for Mohun Bagan, anchoring the defense and keeping East Bengal’s attackers at bay. The central defender registered a crucial tackle, an interception, and a remarkable five clearances, all while completing 57 of his 65 attempted passes. His leadership at the back was instrumental in maintaining the clean sheet and ensuring the Mariners continued their perfect record in the Kolkata Derby.

What’s Next?

For Mohun Bagan Super Giant, the focus shifts to their upcoming match against Jamshedpur FC on January 17, 2025, where they will look to extend their lead at the top of the table. Meanwhile, East Bengal FC will face FC Goa on January 19, 2025, as they look to regroup and bounce back from this derby defeat.

With their Kolkata Derby supremacy intact, Mohun Bagan Super Giant continue to march ahead in the ISL, leaving East Bengal FC with much to ponder as the season progresses.