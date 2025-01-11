Kasimov’s Free-Kick Seals Mohammedan SC’s 1-0 Win Over Bengaluru FC

In a thrilling encounter at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday, Mohammedan SC triumphed over Bengaluru FC 1-0, claiming their second win of the season in the Indian Super League (ISL). The match was decided by a stunning free-kick from Mirjalol Kasimov in the 88th minute, condemning Bengaluru FC to their fourth loss of the campaign.

Despite having just 34.2% possession and attempting far fewer crosses than their opponents—10 compared to Bengaluru’s 26—Mohammedan SC held firm defensively and capitalized on their few chances. Bengaluru FC, eager to take control early, launched multiple attacking moves, with Alberto Noguera’s early shot blocked and Jorge Pereyra Diaz’s header missing the mark. The Blues continued to press, with Noguera’s corner kick nearly leading to a goal, but Chinglensana Singh’s header went wide.

Mohammedan SC’s defense, though under pressure, remained resolute. Bengaluru’s attacking efforts were repeatedly thwarted by goalkeeper Padam Chhetri, who made crucial saves from Rahul Bheke and others. On the counter, the visitors came close in the second half, with Alexis Gomez’s powerful shot hitting the post in the 49th minute.

The breakthrough came in the 88th minute when Kasimov, following a relentless build-up from Franca, curled in a free-kick into the top left corner to break the deadlock and secure the win. It was a moment of individual brilliance that left Bengaluru FC stunned.

Key Performer of the Match

Mirjalol Kasimov (Mohammedan SC) stood out with his decisive free-kick and solid overall performance. He completed 20 out of 26 passes, made three tackles, intercepted three balls, and contributed with two crosses and a clearance, delivering the match-winning moment.

What’s Next for Both Teams?

Mohammedan SC will next face Chennaiyin FC on January 15, while Bengaluru FC will aim to bounce back against Hyderabad FC on January 18.

This gritty road win showcases Mohammedan SC’s resilience, even in the face of adversity, while Bengaluru FC will look to regroup after another disappointing defeat.