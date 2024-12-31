NEUFC Stuns Mumbai City FC With 3-0 Victory To End 2024 On High

NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) achieved a historic 3-0 victory over Mumbai City FC (MCFC) at the Mumbai Football Arena on Monday in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season. This marked NEUFC’s first win over MCFC in their last seven ISL encounters.

Despite dominating possession with 65.2 per cent, Mumbai City FC struggled in the final third, registering only three shots on target compared to NEUFC’s seven. The home team attempted 31 crosses but failed to capitalize on them, according to an ISL press release.

The match began with a sensational start for NEUFC as Ajaraie scored in the 46th second, setting a new record for the fastest goal by the Highlanders in ISL history, surpassing VP Suhair's previous record. Ajaraie capitalized on a deft cross from Parthib Gogoi, who had intercepted the ball early in the game and delivered a precise assist from the right flank.

This goal not only ended Mumbai City FC’s four-match clean-sheet streak but also became the second-fastest goal ever conceded by the Islanders in ISL history, after Cleiton Silva's 25-second strike on February 15, 2021. It also marked the quickest goal scored in the current ISL season.

Mumbai City FC’s struggles deepened when NEUFC earned a penalty in the 25th minute following a handball by Hardik Bhatt. Ajaraie’s attempt to double the lead was thwarted by goalkeeper TP Rehenesh, who dived to his right for a spectacular save. This marked Rehenesh's fourth penalty save in the competition and his first for MCFC.

Rehenesh continued to showcase his brilliance in the 56th minute, denying Ajaraie twice in quick succession. Ajaraie’s initial shot and a follow-up attempt from the rebound were both skillfully saved, keeping the scoreline at 1-0.

However, NEUFC’s relentless attacks bore fruit in the 83rd minute when Ajaraie scored his second goal of the match. A well-coordinated play between Ajaraie and Macarton Nickson unravelled MCFC’s defence, with Macarton delivering a precise pass to Ajaraie, who finished with precision into the bottom left corner.

NEUFC solidified their dominance with an 86th-minute goal from Macarton, who found the net amid a crowded penalty area. His clinical strike into the bottom right corner sealed the Highlanders' emphatic victory.

Ajaraie delivered a stellar performance, completing 16 of his 26 passes, contributing five crosses, and scoring twice. Mumbai City FC will face East Bengal FC on January 6, while NEUFC takes on Mohammedan SC on January 3.

