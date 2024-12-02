Jay Shah Takes Charge as Youngest Ever ICC Chairman

Jay Shah, former secretary of the Indian cricket board (BCCI), officially assumed the role of International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman on Sunday. At 36, Shah is the youngest and fifth Indian to lead the global cricketing body.

Elected unopposed in August, Shah succeeds New Zealand’s Greg Barclay, who completed a four-year tenure. His appointment marks the third instance in the last four ICC chairmen being Indian, following N Srinivasan (2014–15) and Shashank Manohar (2015–20). Unlike his predecessors, Shah has the full backing of the influential BCCI, a significant factor in ICC decision-making.

During Shah’s tenure as BCCI secretary since 2019, India reclaimed its dominance within the ICC. Shah, as head of the ICC Finance and Commercial Affairs Committee, oversaw a significant financial milestone: India’s cricket board was credited with generating 85% of ICC’s global revenue, of which it secured a 38.5% share. India’s flourishing broadcast ecosystem and immense cricket fanbase also played a pivotal role in cricket’s inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

In his first statement as ICC chairman, Shah said, “I am deeply honoured. Cricket is a sport that unites millions across the globe and this is a moment of immense responsibility and opportunity. This is an exciting time for the sport as we prepare for the LA28 Olympic Games and work to make cricket more inclusive and engaging for fans worldwide.”

Shah's immediate challenges include resolving disputes over India-Pakistan matches, particularly the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, set to be hosted in Pakistan. India has declined to play in Pakistan, with matches likely to shift to the UAE. Additionally, Shah faces growing calls to address the uneven distribution of Test matches beyond cricket’s “Big Three” nations—India, England, and Australia—and revive interest in the traditional format.

Further priorities include advancing the women’s game and balancing the coexistence of multiple cricket formats. Shah stated, “We are at a critical juncture with the coexistence of multiple formats and the need to accelerate the growth of the women’s game. Cricket holds immense potential globally, and I look forward to working closely with the ICC team and member countries to seize these opportunities and take the sport to new heights.”

Shah’s tenure as ICC chairman will span three years, during which he will also relinquish his role as president of the Asian Cricket Council to focus on global cricketing affairs.