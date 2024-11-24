On Lachit Divas, 2 Luminaries Honoured For Carrying Forward Legacy

The 402nd birth anniversary of Bir Lachit Borphukan, a symbol of courage and pride in Assam’s history, was celebrated with great enthusiasm across the state and beyond. The day, known as Lachit Divas, marks the remarkable legacy of the 17th-century Ahom general, who remains a towering figure in Assam’s national consciousness.

As part of the commemorative events, Lachit Sangha organized a series of solemn and detailed programs. The day’s proceedings began with a lighting of lamps followed by a tribute to the statue of Lachit Borphukan, in which attendees offered their respects. A public meeting followed the ceremonial acts.

This year, Lachit Sangha honoured two distinguished personalities for their exceptional contributions. Arup Kumar Dutta, a renowned international writer and Padma Shri awardee, was felicitated, along with Brigadier Ranjit Borah, a noted military officer and writer. Both were acknowledged for their work in promoting Assamese identity and the legacy of Lachit Borphukan.

In his speech, Arup Kumar Dutta highlighted his efforts to bring Assam, its culture, and the legacy of Lachit Borphukan to national and international prominence through his writings. He lamented the lack of detailed historical documentation on Lachit Borphukan, noting that much of his life remains underexplored in the annals of history. Dutta expressed disappointment over the insufficient steps taken by the royal family to preserve this heritage. However, he also shared his satisfaction at the success of his English-language book on Lachit Borphukan, which had become a bestseller.

Following Dutta’s address, Brigadier Ranjit Borah spoke about the need for a more thorough study into Lachit Borphukan’s military strategies, particularly in battles such as the Battle of Alaboi. He emphasized the necessity for further research into this critical period in Assam's history, pointing out that current historical accounts primarily focus on the royal perspectives. Borah also suggested the exploration of the Alaboi battle’s significance, calling for more investigations into its strategic and historical implications.

Prominent journalist Prakash Mahanta, who was present at the event, also shared his insights, particularly on the Battle of Alaboi. Mahanta remarked that no record of weakness had ever been noted in the royal chronicles, leading to the absence of a comprehensive account of the battle. He praised the efforts made by historians and the government to preserve the memory of the battle, particularly with the construction of a memorial. However, Mahanta called on historians to take more responsibility in ensuring the authenticity and accuracy of historical records.

Mrinal Patowary, the General Secretary of Lachit Sangha, addressed the gathering, elaborating on the significance of the day’s events. A large number of people were in attendance, highlighting the deep respect and admiration for Bir Lachit Borphukan and the continued efforts to keep his legacy alive in the hearts of the people of Assam.

This year’s Lachit Divas celebrations not only honoured the historic achievements of the valiant general but also served as a reminder of the ongoing work needed to preserve and disseminate Assam’s rich history for future generations.

Also Read: Pravin Togadia Urges Assam CM to Repeat 'Lachit Barphukan 2' to Protect State from Bangladeshi Infiltrators