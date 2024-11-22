Johnson's Baby & Pratidin Media Group Organize Newborn Care Program in Dhubri, Bongaigaon

In collaboration with Asomiya Pratidin and Pratidin Time, Johnson's has initiated a comprehensive newborn childcare and awareness program titled 'Best from Day 1' across Assam. The program aims to educate and support new mothers in caring for their infants, providing essential advice and resources.

On November 22, 2024, (Friday), the event took place in centres across Dhubri and Bongaigaon districts.

A total of 384 welcome kits were distributed in two locations in Dhubri. Mothers along with their newborns attended the events at Dharamshala Centre AWC and Sagalchara Centre AWC. The supervisor for the event was Minubala Brahma.

Further, a total of 384 beneficiaries attended the event at the Anganwadi Centre in Dangtol ICDS in Bongaigaon. The event was supervised by Mithu Paul.

In today's event, participants received welcome kits for childcare from Johnson's, enhancing the program's practical impact. In the coming days, these kinds of initiatives will be held in other districts of Assam in collaboration with Johnson's and Asomiya Pratidin.