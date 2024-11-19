BJP Chief JP Nadda’s Name Dragged into Restaurant Spat in Assam’s Golaghat

The Golaghat town in Assam witnessed a heated incident at the prestigious Utsav restaurant on Monday night when three individuals allegedly misbehaved with the restaurant staff, invoking the names of BJP national president JP Nadda and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to allegations, the individuals threatened to shut down the restaurant, claiming one of them was JP Nadda’s personal assistant (P.A.). The incident was reportedly captured on the mobile phones of the restaurant staff.

Eyewitnesses and staff revealed that one elderly man in a white shirt and pants, initially appearing polite, rudely confronted an employee. During the commotion, another person wearing a red shirt allegedly warned, “Call the hotel owner. Otherwise, he will cancel the hotel's license. He is the P.A of BJP national president JP Nadda. Don’t think him a small man. He sits with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He will make one phone call and your restaurant license will get cancelled.”

The situation reportedly arose over a disagreement about the air-conditioning in the restaurant.

One of the restaurant’s joint owners, speaking to the media, explained, “I was not well, thus, was taking rest at my home. I heard from my staff that three gentlemen came to the restaurant and started screaming at them alleging that the AC was not running properly, whereas, the AC was running. Maybe the cooling was less as it was winter. As the staff might also get sick we maintained the room temperature with less cooling compared to the summer times. One of the people was screaming at my staff and threatened to pay the bill half. Another person who was with him said that he is the PA of BJP national president JP Nadda and asked my staff to call the owners. They were talking in Hindi. We are not sure whether they are related to any political background or not.”

The restaurant’s owners, Anup Agarwal, Ravi Agarwal, and Bijen Bajaj, employ 35-40 permanent staff members and 10-12 temporary staff. Despite the intimidating statements made by the individuals, they departed the scene before the media could confront them.

The incident has raised several questions: Who are these individuals? Are they truly connected to JP Nadda? What was their purpose in Golaghat? The answers can only be uncovered through an impartial investigation.