Guwahati: BJP Leader Found Dead, CID Investigates Amid Murder Allegations

A shocking incident has been reported from Pandu in Guwahati, where the lifeless body of Kamal Dey, BJP's Jalukbari Mandal President, was discovered near his residence in Maligaon's Shankar Nagar.

Dey was found with head injuries, lying in a critical condition near the road by a passerby during their morning walk. He was immediately rushed to Swagat Super Speciality Surgical Institute, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The body has been sent to Gauhati Medical College Hospital(GMCH) for a post-mortem examination.

Initially, it was suspected that the BJP leader was murdered by miscreants while returning home at night.

Meanwhile, City Police Commissioner Partha Sarathi Mahanta, who visited the scene, stated that preliminary investigation suggests that the death of BJP Jalukbari Mandal President Kamal Dey was not a murder but an accident.

“CCTV footage has emerged, clearly indicating that the incident was caused by an accident at a speed breaker at 2:47 am. However, some individuals continue to claim it was a murder, prompting the involvement of the CID in the ongoing investigation,” said CP Mahanta.

A wave of grief has enveloped his residence in Pandu, as investigations into the incident continue.

