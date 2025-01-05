'Just Because I'm Indian...': Gavaskar Slams Trophy Presentation Snub

Former Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar, from whom the India-Australia Test trophy partly draws its name, expressed dissatisfaction after not being invited to the presentation on Sunday. Australia registered a six-wicket win in the Sydney Test on Day 3 to claim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 3-1 after a decade.

Advertisment

While Allan Border, his fellow namesake of the trophy, presented the award to the Australian team, Gavaskar, despite being present at the venue, was not called upon.

"I certainly would have loved to have been there for the presentation. After all, it is the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and it is about Australia and India," Gavaskar remarked, as quoted by Code Sports.

"I mean, I am here on the ground. To me, it should not matter that Australia won when it comes to the presentation. They played better cricket so they won. That's fine. Just because I am an Indian. I would have been happy to present the trophy with my good friend Allan Border," he added.

Clarification

It was later clarified by Cricket Australia (CA) that Gavaskar was aware that he would have been invited to present the trophy to Indian captain Jasprit Bumrah had India won the Sydney Test and retained the trophy. A CA spokesperson issued a statement acknowledging that "it would have been preferable if both Allan Border and Sunil Gavaskar had been asked to go on stage."

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy has been contested since the 1996-1997 season and has grown to become one of the most significant rivalries in Test cricket. The five-match series, which Australia won, drew record crowds at various venues and set a new attendance record at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, surpassing an 87-year-old record.