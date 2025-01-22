Karnataka Express Runs Over Passengers In Maharashtra; At Least 7 Dead

At least seven people were killed in a tragic rail accident in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district on Wednesday when they were run over by the Karnataka Express. Several others sustained injuries and are being transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Advertisment

The incident took place near Paranda railway station in Pachora town, where railway officials have been deployed to oversee the ongoing rescue operation.

According to reports, the victims were passengers of the Pushpak Express, who had exited the train after a rumour spread about a fire onboard. While they were on the tracks, the Karnataka Express collided with them.

Jalgaon's District Collector has stated that the rumour regarding the fire on the Pushpak Express could not be verified. In response to the incident, three local hospitals have been mobilized, and all necessary measures are being taken to assist the injured.

The number of casualties is expected to rise. Further updates on the situation are awaited.

Also Read: Three Teens Playing PUBG On Railway Tracks Crushed By Train In Bihar